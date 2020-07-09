Return to work strategies to serve as focus of upcoming Eggs ‘N Issues Webinar on July 21















While many industries have returned to work in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, others are still in the process of adjusting and determining how they will protect employees and customers upon reopening.

The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce is convening a panel of experts to discuss the challenges and strategies that come with returning to work for its July Eggs ‘N Issues webinar on July 21. Pat Dearing of CTI, Sybil Murphy of Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport and John Parran of Meritor will serve as the guest experts during the Eggs ‘N Issues: Return to Work Strategies webinar taking place from 8 to 9 a.m.

The panel will discuss best practices on how to maintain and grow company culture as some continue to work remotely, changes to the hiring process and shifting mindsets regarding conducting future business.

Tara Johnson-Noem of the Northern Kentucky Workforce Investment Board will serve as panel moderator.

Eggs ‘N Issues is free to all Northern Kentucky Chamber members; advance registration, however, is required. The event’s title sponsor is DBL Law and the media partner is the Cincinnati Business Courier. To register for the event or more information, visit www.NKYChamber.com/events/.

ABOUT THE PANELISTS

PAT DEARING

Vice President of Global Human Resources for CTI Clinical Trial and Consulting, Dearing has 20+ years’ experience in various HR roles. He is a key advisor with respect to organizational development and structural changes/considerations and leads CTI’s HR Dept. process improvement and strategic thinking.

SYBIL MURPHY

The Vice President of Human Resources at CVG, Murphy brings 22 years’ experience to her role to provide quality services to ensure the airport’s excellence. It is in this role that she continues the valued services to “attract, sustain and inspire excellence.”

JOHN PARRAN

As Meritor’s Sr. Talent Management Specialist, Parran leads employee engagement, change management and talent development initiatives, working with employees and business groups alike to design and develop programs as well as employee engagement initiatives.

TARA JOHNSON-NOEM

Named the Director of the Northern Kentucky Workforce Investment Board in Nov. 2019, Johnson-Noem works to further the Investment Board’s mission to drive development, meeting the changing needs of employers and workers alike.

From Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce