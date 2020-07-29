Republic Bank & Trust Company appoints George Nichols to board of directors















Republic Bank & Trust Company has appointed George Nichols III to its Board of Directors. Nichols has spent nearly three decades in the financial services industry and currently serves as President & CEO of The American College of Financial Services in Pennsylvania. Prior to this role, he served in various senior leadership roles with New York Life Insurance Company during a 17-year tenure.

“George is a high-caliber financial services executive who brings a special depth of knowledge and perspective to our board,” said Steve Trager, Chairman and CEO. “We will benefit from his executive-level leadership, his industry expertise and his significant experience working in large U.S. financial markets.”

Nichols has strong ties to Kentucky, including having served as the Commissioner for the Commonwealth’s Department of Insurance.

“Republic Bank’s roots sit right beside mine with origins in Shelbyville, Louisville, and Bowling Green, Kentucky. Even with its growth since 1977, Republic Bank has maintained the community-minded service and spirit that serves as its hallmark in an era of bank consolidation,” said Nichols. “I’m so humbled and honored to join the Board and I’m equally excited to contribute to the Bank’s present and future success.”



