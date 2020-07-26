Register now for free, first-time virtual NKY Excellence in Education awards on July 30















A reminder to register for the Northern Kentucky 2020 Excellence in Education Celebration — going virtual this year — on July 30.

The Northern Kentucky Education Council and Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce are partnering to celebrate and honor the region’s outstanding educators, students, community partners, and business leaders.

Presented by Northern Kentucky University, the 2020 Excellence in Education Celebration is noon to 1:30 p.m., Thursday, July 30. Going virtual for the first time in the event’s 11-year history, the ceremony is free to attend, although registration is required.

Northern Kentucky’s most accomplished students, teachers, faculty, and staff will be honored along with the following distinguished award recipients:



• Jim Graham, Holmes High School – A.D. Albright Teacher of the Year;

• Greg Duty, Southgate Independent School District – A.D. Albright Administrator of the Year;

• Velocity Bike & Bean and Bosch – Business Engagement of the Year Award honorees;

• Jean M. Loftus, MD, Loftus Plastic Surgery Center – Robert J. Storer Business-Education Champion Award honoree; and

• Polly Lusk Page, Northern Kentucky Education Council, Dr. Kathy Burkhardt, Erlanger-Elsmere Independent School District, and Carl Wicklund, Kenton County School District – Lifetime Achievement Award honorees

To register for the Excellence in Education Celebration, visit NKYChamber.com/EEC.

Title Sponsor for the event is Northern Kentucky University. The Award Sponsors are Duke Energy, Gateway Community & Technology College and Thomas More University. Event Sponsors are Adams, Stepner, Wolterman & Dusing, PLLC and Northern Kentucky Educators’ Federal Credit Union.