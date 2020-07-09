Prep Sports Notebook: Former Holmes basketball player moving up to NCAA Division I level















By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

It took three years to make it happen, but Holmes graduate Jaynice Stovall will be playing on an NCAA Division I women’s basketball team next season.

Charleston Southern University in South Carolina recruited Stovall after she completed her second season as starting point guard for the Vincennes University junior college program. The redshirt sophomore averaged 16.1 points and 6.2 assists while shooting 49.4 percent from 3-point range, the best mark in Division I of the National Junior College Athletic Association.

“It was a rough road, but I’m here and I’m excited and I’m ready for the next journey, Stovall said of moving up to NCAA Division I competition.

She’ll be joining a Charleston Southern team that’s a member of the Big South Conference. Last season, the Buccaneers posted a 4-26 record with four underclassmen in the starting lineup.

“Their record wasn’t too good, but that was because they had mostly younger players,” Stovall said. “With me being a junior (next season) and being able to lead a team, I felt like this could be my opportunity.”

In her last two years at Holmes, Stovall was the point guard on back-to-back 9th Region championship teams. The Bulldogs made it to the semifinals of the 2017 state tournament in her senior season. She was named to the state all-tournament team after getting 34 points, 12 rebounds, eight assists and eight steals in three games.

She joined the Vincennes team as a redshirt freshman in 2018 and started 61 games at point guard over the last two seasons. The Blazers averaged 92.3 points per game last season and finished with a 27-5 record.

Vincennes lost to Rand Lake, 86-82, in the semifinals of the Midwest District playoffs on March 5. Stovall scored a career-high 35 points in that season-ending game, going 10-of-13 from the field overall and 5-for-5 from behind the 3-point arc.

She ended up hitting 47 of 83 treys for 49.4 percent to lead NJCAA Division I in that category. She also finished third in steals (118), sixth in assists (186) and ninth in free throws made (147) in the junior college national statistics.

Stovall also drew recruiting interest from South Dakota State and Florida International, two teams that also compete on the Division I level. She said there were some issues transferring credit hours with those two schools, but Charleston Southern helped her solve that problem by taking online courses over the summer.

After her summer courses end on Aug. 7, Stovall plans to leave for Charleston Southern. She’s well aware that South Carolina has seen a recent upsurge in coronavirus cases.

“I’m kind of cautious about it,” she said. “I don’t know their environment that much, so I’m going to wear a mask more than what I wear here.”

KHSAA expected to announce new guidelines on Friday

Kentucky high school sports teams preparing for the upcoming fall season expect guidelines for the remainder of July to be determined at the Kentucky High School Athletic Association Board of Control meeting that’s scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. Monday at Embassy Suites in Covington.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, high school teams have been limited to training workouts and small group practice sessions for the past several weeks. What the Board of Control will permit for the rest of the month could depend on future guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and the state government.

At a meeting with school superintendents on Tuesday, KHSAA commissioner Julian Tackett said he is still planing to have fall sports. He added, “What that looks like could change, just like the data related to the virus changes.”

Kentucky high schools play six sports in the fall — football, soccer, volleyball, golf, cross country and field hockey. For the last few weeks, teams were able to conduct non-contact conditioning workouts and small-group practice sessions if they adhered to basic preventive guidelines set by the governor’s office and the KHSAA.

Those guidelines include coaches wearing masks, temperature readings for participants, hand washing, social distancing and separating athletes into workout groups.

CovCath, Beechwood will play in King of the Bluegrass

The Covington Catholic and Beechwood boys basketball teams have accepted invitations to play in the King of the Bluegrass Holiday Classic that’s scheduled for Dec. 18-22 at Louisville Fairdale High School.

Fourteen teams from Kentucky are in the bracket along with Dorman High School from South Carolina and Brentwood Academy from Tennessee. Last season, Dorman won the South Carolina Class 5A state title for the fourth consecutive year.

The other Kentucky teams are Fairdale, Male, Trinity, Ballard and Eastern from Louisville, Elizabethtown, Martin County, Bowling Green, Marshall County, North Laurel, Oldham County and Spencer County.

CovCath has won the 9th Region championship the last three years. The last time the Colonels played in the King of the Bluegrass was 2017 when they lost to Cooper in the consolation bracket final.