Playground equipment in Latonia’s Barb Cook Park removed as long-awaited renovation begins















Playground equipment in Barb Cook Park is being removed as Phase I of the Latonia park's long-awaited renovation gets under way.

Phase I of the renovation will add an array of play equipment for young children (including a “playstructure,” swings, and “sway bench”), concrete walking paths, and features for family cookouts (including a 20-foot by 20-foot picnic shelter on a concrete pad, grills, picnic tables, benches).

Future phases will include improvements to the existing basketball court, a new multi-purpose court with spectator areas, and restrooms.

The park sits on either side of Ashland Avenue at its intersection with Madison Pike.

Barb Cook is the third neighborhood park to be rebuilt under the Parks & Recreation Division’s ongoing park redevelopment schedule, with upgrades at Father Hanses Park in Lewisburg and Peaselburg Park already completed. Goebel Park is next.

From City of Covington

