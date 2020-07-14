On hot days, Rumpke to collect Covington trash an hour earlier — so put your trash out the night before















On brutally hot days, the garbage trucks may be driving down Covington streets an hour earlier than usual.

In an effort to protect workers at Rumpke Waste & Recycling from heat-related illnesses like heat stroke and heat exhaustion, the City of Covington has agreed to let Rumpke begin residential and commercial collection at 6 a.m. instead of 7 a.m. on certain days.

“They have a physically demanding job that gets worse when the temperatures soar, so we think this is a reasonable request that will help keep them safe,” said Covington Neighborhood Services Director Ken Smith. “Residents should see little if any change in their service.”

Spokesperson Molly Yeager said that Rumpke expected to start an hour early each day next week, starting Monday. In weeks after, the start time will depend on the projected temperatures and heat index, she said.

“For the time being, residents should make a practice of putting their trash out at the curb the night before, just to ensure collection,” she said.