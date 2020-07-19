Northern Kentucky Scholar House is enrolling single parents who are pursuing post-secondary education















Are you a single parent enrolled in post-secondary education? Are you a single parent who has dreamed of enrolling in post-secondary education, but never had the supports of affordable housing and quality affordable child care? Well, look no further…Northern Kentucky Scholar House, a collaboration between Brighton Center and Neighborhood Foundations, has openings for qualified residents.

Northern Kentucky Scholar House is part of a comprehensive, statewide two-generation self-sufficiency program for single parents. The program provides support to single parents enrolled in post-secondary education on their journey to self-sufficiency. By providing access to affordable housing, quality on-site child care, and support services, Scholar House eliminates many issues single parents often face in reaching their academic and financial dreams.

“I didn’t have a support system. I was on my own as a single parent and mostly stayed in my apartment and kept to myself with my son Leo. Then, I heard about Northern Kentucky Scholar House. At first, I thought it sounded too good to be true, but soon learned it was exactly what I was looking for.” Said, Quinn, Northern Kentucky Scholar House Graduate, spring 2020.

Through the unique two-generation approach, Northern Kentucky Scholar House provides services to both the parent and their children. The comprehensive support readies individuals to enter the workforce while simultaneously setting children up for success in school. Single parent student residents benefit from living in a multi-generational, educationally driven, and supportive environment for themselves and their children.

Northern Kentucky Scholar House is located at the corner of Sixth Street & Patterson Street in Newport.

The site houses 42 two-bedroom and six three-bedroom apartments and a 5 STAR rated child development center, Early Scholars Child Development Center on the same campus. Additional supports residents benefit from include case management, life skills workshops, financial education, and connection to Brighton Center’s comprehensive array of 41 programs, all aimed at helping families reach self-sufficiency.

Eligibility

Applicants must meet all the criteria below to receive priority consideration:

• at least 18 years of age

• Single parent with primary custody of their child/children

• A full-time student or admitted for full-time enrollment in an approved post-secondary institution

• Agree to attend life skills workshops and monthly meeting with a case manager

• Children under the age of 5 must enroll at Early Scholars Child Development Center

• Must be eligible for Section 8 subsidized housing



Please visit this website or e-mail Lela Rankins lrankins@brightoncenter.com.

Click here to see the brochure.