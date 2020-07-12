Northern Kentucky Chamber, Education Council to host excellence in education celebration July 30















The 2019-20 school year finished in a fashion that no local educator, administrator, parent or student alike could – or would – have predicted at its start.

Now, the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce and Northern Kentucky Education Council are partnering to celebrate and honor the region’s outstanding educators, students, community partners, and business leaders commitment to education in unprecedented times.

Presented by Northern Kentucky University, the 2020 Excellence in Education Celebration will take place from noon to 1:30 p.m. on July 30. Going virtual for the first time in the event’s 11-year history, the ceremony is free to attend, although registration is required.

Northern Kentucky’s most accomplished students, teachers, faculty, and staff will be honored along with the following distinguished award recipients:

• Jim Graham, Holmes High School – A.D. Albright Teacher of the Year;

• Greg Duty, Southgate Independent School District – A.D. Albright Administrator of the Year;

• Velocity Bike & Bean and Bosch – Business Engagement of the Year Award honorees;

• Jean M. Loftus, MD, Loftus Plastic Surgery Center – Robert J. Storer Business-Education Champion Award honoree; and

• Polly Lusk Page, Northern Kentucky Education Council,

• Dr. Kathy Burkhardt, Erlanger-Elsmere Independent School District, and

• Carl Wicklund, Kenton County School District – Lifetime Achievement Award honorees.

NKY Chamber President and CEO Brent Cooper says the event provides a much-needed opportunity to recognize the region’s educators – vital to the development of Northern Kentucky’s future leaders.

“The 2019-20 school year saw our region’s teachers face a challenge unlike anything we’ve previously experienced in our collective lifetime. Not only did they tackle the challenge head-on, but many put in countless hours to ensure the education of our future leaders in the most strenuous of circumstances,” Cooper said.

“Now, as the 2020-21 school year approaches with much of the uncertainty as the previous year ended with, this event will champion how much our local educators are valued and appreciated in making Northern Kentucky prosper.”

NKY Education Council Executive Director Dr. Randy Poe agreed.

“The 2019-20 school year brought about a challenge unlike anything we’ve faced in our lifetimes. Our teachers – as well as administrators, our students and their families – came together to ensure education in our region would continue and not be interrupted,” said Poe. “Now, this event will afford our hard-working educators the opportunity to feel all the appreciation and support they deserve.”

To register for the Excellence in Education Celebration, visit www.nkychamber.com/events.

The Excellence in Education Celebration is presented by the NKY Chamber in partnership with the Northern Kentucky Education Council. The Title Sponsor is NKU. The Award Sponsors are Duke Energy, Gateway Community & Technology College and Thomas More University. Event Sponsors are ACT State Organizations & ACT Workforce, Adams, Stepner, Wolterman & Dusing, PLLC, Northern Kentucky Educators’ Federal Credit Union and St. Elizabeth Healthcare.

From Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce