NKY Forum presents COVID-19 & BACK TO SCHOOL, an event with panelists who can answer questions















The Northern Kentucky Forum presents COVID-19 & BACK TO SCHOOL, a focus on going back to schools for elementary and secondary students on Tuesday, July 28, 6:30-8 p.m. via ZOOM. RSVP AT THIS LINK

What are the guidelines? What are the options? What do we not know yet?

“COVID-19 has had implications for our lives in countless ways. Shopping. Going to the doctor. Seeing family and friends. Voting. But possibly nothing has raised more questions than the coming school year,” said Forum Board Member Mark Neikirk, the executive director of the Scripps Howard Center for Civic Engagement at Northern Kentucky University.

“For this event, the Forum has invited a panel that can help answer the questions we all have about the coming school year. They can talk to us, too, about what remains unknown and when the answers might come. This Forum will be of special interest to parents with school-aged children.”

The panel includes:

• Jay Brewer, superintendent of Dayton Independent Schools.

• Alvin Garrison, superintendent of Covington Independent Schools.

• Matt Turner, superintendent of Boone County Schools. More about Mr. Turner.

• Toni Walden, Kentucky 14th District PTA president, 2020-2021. More about the state PTA.

• Brigette Blom Ramsey, president & CEO, The Prichard Committee.

The format will allow each speaker time for opening remarks and reflections, followed by a discussion, and closing with a Q&A from the audience. The Forum is scheduled for 90 minutes.

The Northern Kentucky Forum normally hosts “in person, live” events designed to connect our community with thought leaders in the region. The current restrictions on public gatherings means we have had to rethink how we present our programming.

With that in mind, the Forum is going virtual until we are safely past the COVID-19 threat.

This Forum is the ninth event since going virtual.

It is simple to join. Gather around your PC, smartphone or tablet. You may want to test the link early (downloading the Zoom app can help). You can join by dialing in, if you prefer, for the audio only.

Invite friends and family. Think of this as a community event – just one we have to join from home. Everyone is welcome.

Our panelists will speak first, then take questions from you via Zoom’s Q&A function (you just type your question and our moderator will ask the panelists your question as time permits).

The Northern Kentucky Forum is a partnership of the Boone County Public Library District, the Campbell County Public Library District, the Kenton County Public Library District, and Northern Kentucky University’s Scripps Howard Center for Civic Engagement. The Forum is committed to nonpartisan civil, civic dialogue about public affairs in our region.

CONNECTING TO ZOOM

Join this Forum via ZOOM with audio and video access at:

https://nku.zoom.us/j/98399209547



For audio only access via iPhone one tap:

+13126266799,,98399209547# or +16465588656,,98399209547#

For other phones (audio only):

+1 312 626 6799 or +1 646 558 8656 +1 253 215 8782

Webinar ID: 983 9920 9547