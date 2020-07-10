NKY Chamber, Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky AACC form membership partnership















Two of the Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky region’s biggest economics-focused organizations have announced a new partnership designed to increase collaboration, networking and most importantly, unity in the realm of local entrepreneurship.

The Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky African American Chamber of Commerce (AACC) and the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce (NKY Chamber) have announced a new membership partnership that will enable AACC businesses in good standing with 1-20 employees that are not already NKY Chamber members to join the latter organization for just $99. To kick-off the partnership, AACC member businesses that join the NKY Chamber by August will have the $99 fee waived until Jan. 2021.

The partnership with AACC – the largest African American Chamber in Ohio – is the first of several similar relationships the NKY Chamber is actively looking to create with other regional multicultural chambers of commerce.

NKY Chamber President and CEO Brent Cooper says the partnership is part of ongoing efforts to ensure the region is a welcoming place where diversity and inclusion are not just sought but embraced.

“Successful businesses today continually and consistently increase their market share. With this new partnership, the prospect exists for the members of both chambers to expand their opportunities to network, gain access to products and services, explore professional development, promote their services and more,” Cooper said. “Just as our region is made of many unique individuals, so is our business community.

“This partnership is one way to assert that, as we move forward, everyone has access to the resources that will enable their growth, success and knowledge of the diversity and power of our business community.”

AACC President and CEO Eric Kearney agreed, calling the partnership a step of progress for both chambers and their members alike.

“The goals of the Greater Cincinnati Northern Kentucky African American Chamber of Commerce and Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce are, at their core, the same: To provide our members with resources and opportunities to aid their success,” said Kearney. “In offering our members this opportunity to join the NKY Chamber, our business community is opening itself up to new opportunities for collaboration, expertise and innovation on both sides of the Ohio River.”

For more information on the partnership or for answers to membership questions, contact NKY Chamber Vice President of Membership-Sponsorship Sales Lynn Abeln at labeln@nkychamber.com, call (859) 578-6390 or visit http://www.nkychamber.com/membership/.

Inquiries can also be directed to Alex Thomas, Membership Director at the AACC at alex@african-americanchamber.com or by calling (513) 751-9900.

From Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce