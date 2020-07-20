NKY Chamber four-day virtual sessions to offer insight on variety of workforce topics Aug. 3-6















The future of work will have many components, the most important being technology as humans create new and innovative ways to complete tasks, recruit talent and retain employees.

From how to measure performance in complex organizations, to how human resources is spending their technology budget, times are changing.

Now, the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce looks to explore these issues and more during its upcoming Employer Best Practices Week.

Taking place Monday, Aug. 3 though Thursday, Aug. 6, “The Future of Work” will serve as the theme for the four-day virtual event, which will feature a series of roundtable sessions led by subject matter experts.

Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday will see attendees participate in morning and afternoon virtual roundtable sessions, choosing from more than 20 topics over the course of three days.

The symposium will then conclude Thursday with an address by keynote speaker Nick Dokich, CEO of Ulimi, Kentucky’s first and only voice-first workforce solutions company. Dokich is a People Operations Professional with more than 10 years of human resources experience in various industries including warehouse, third-party logistics, and call centers. His specialties are workforce performance technology, recruitment, and retention strategies. Dokich currently works with front-line employees to automate HR processes and talent management.

The day will wrap with a group debriefing session where attendees will have the opportunity to discuss various insights and learnings gained over the course of the week.

Employer Best Practices Week is ideal for small business owners, operations and human resource professionals and C-suite leaders from all types of organizations. SHRM credits are available for attendees. HRCI credits are pending.

Registration for each day’s Employer’s Best Practices Week roundtable sessions begins at 7:30 a.m.; events run from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily. Cost to attend is $55 for NKY Chamber Members, $70 for future members. To register, visit www.nkychamber.com/events/.

The Title Sponsor for the Employer Best Practices Week: The Future of Work is Gateway Community & Technical College. The Innovation Sponsor is Northern Kentucky University Haile | US Bank College of Business. Marsh & McLennan is the Presenting Sponsor and Gallagher is the Partner Sponsor. Event Sponsors are Erigo Employer Solutions, HR Elements, and Sheakley.

Roundtable session topics will include the following:

You Don’t Have to Go It Alone

From talent attraction to retention and funding, Northern Kentucky is rich with resources to help tackle people challenges. Learn how the Strategic Workforce Action Team (SWAT) is making it easier for business leaders to link with partners to meet workforce needs.

Panelists: Ellen Bates, Workforce Innovation Director, Brighton Center; Christi Goodman, Associate Vice President, Workforce Solutions, Gateway Community & Technical College

Hire with Confidence – Kentucky’s Federal Bonding Program

Talent is in demand and employers want to make sure every potential pipeline of talent is available to them. The Federal Bonding Program lessens the risk for employers to hire hard-to-place job seekers by providing a fidelity bond, a limited-liability insurance policy at no cost to the employer. The bond insures employers against theft, forgery, larceny or embezzlement by the bonded employee. Part-time and temporary workers are eligible.

Speaker: Michelle DeJohn, Deputy Executive Director

Incorporating Assessments to Make Smarter Hires

Assessments provide hiring managers with objective information about job candidates, help them tailor interview questions, and discover behaviors and motivations. This session will give attendees an interactive look at how the Predictive Index Behavioral Assessment adds deeper data to the hiring process.

Speaker: Angel Beets, Partner, Gilman Partners & Program Director, GP Elevate

Keeping Engagement High During Election Season

Election season is just around the corner, and with the current political climate, it’s bound to create disruption in the workplace. This session will cover employee and employer rights regarding politics in the workplace, tactics for “keeping the peace” at work when opinions don’t mesh and more.

Speaker: Jamie Beirman, Senior HR Advisor, HR Elements

Redesigning Roles with Design Thinking

Have you heard that the rapid evolution of artificial intelligence could eliminate 72 million jobs by 2030? By using design thinking principles, companies can start to strategically train and develop their workforce for roles that will be needed in 2030.

Panelists: Jodi Brandstetter, Chief Talent Strategist, Lean Effective Talent Strategies

Conquering Workforce Obstacles Through Apprenticeships

Learn how to conquer workforce obstacles including recruiting, retention and training costs by incentivizing and creating a skilled workforce through apprenticeships.

Panelists: Shawn Cox, Director of External Affairs, Kentucky Institute for Craft Training/Ion Apex Electric / Heather McClanahan, Apprenticeship Project Manager at Gateway Community & Technical College

Transforming the Vicious Cycle of Turnover

Employers struggle with the same challenges: attraction, retention and engagement. This session will cover concrete, actionable recommendations to transform your lower-wage workforce, giving you a competitive advantage in this tight labor market.

Speaker: Meghan Cummings, Executive Director, The Women’s Fund of the Greater Cincinnati Foundation

R-E-S-P-E-C-T Find Out What It Means for Your Organization

Recent changes in the workplace and in our country have further highlighted the importance of respect in the workplace. Enhancing civility, respect and inclusion increases retention, job satisfaction, and performance. This roundtable will focus on three key areas to build a culture of civility within an organization.

Speaker: Debbie Curl-Nagy, Managing Partner, Marcus Management Consultants

Retention: It’s Not Rocket Science

With today’s hot job market, employers need to focus on a few key components of retention including fair pay and benefits as well as the other three key drivers of retention, bosses, careers, and connection.

Speaker: Bonnie Curtis, Chief Human Resources Officer, Castellini Company

Supporting Employees Experiencing Child Care Challenges During the Pandemic and Beyond

Think about your employees. What are the greatest child care challenges being shared with supervisors during the pandemic? What is your company doing to support employee needs while returning to work? Learn from experts in the field, and one another, regarding strategies and resources available to your employees that increase access to quality child care.

Panelists: Kate Dean, Northern Bluegrass Regional Child Care Administrator, Child Care Aware of Kentucky, University of Kentucky / Sandra Woodall, EC Learn, Executive Director

Building a People First Workplace with Artificial Intelligence

Societal changes, technology, and employee expectations are rapidly changing, meaning workforce development processes must change as well. Learn how to build a people first workforce with AI, adapting strategies to support workers outside of the status quo while meeting goals, even under the strain of doing more with less.

Speaker: Doug Goodwin, Vice President of Strategic Partnerships, Ulimi

Strengthening Your Talent Pipeline Through Strategic Alignment

In partnership with the United States Chamber of Commerce Foundation and the Kentucky Cabinet for Education and Workforce Development, Kentucky was selected as one of three states in the country to pioneer a statewide implementation of Talent Pipeline Management (TPM). TPM engages employers in a collaborative and facilitates a process in which they work together to gather the most accurate information regarding workforce issues to assist in understanding the needs and common pain points in our communities. Join this session to learn more about TPM and how you can get engaged.

Speaker: LaKisha Miller, Talent Pipeline Project Manager

Stay Interviews: Utilizing Your Best Resource – Your Cure

Conducting stay interviews will give insight into why an organization retains employees. Employers can then utilize that data to recruit new talent. This session will cover how to conduct interviews and what to do with the information.

Speaker: Trisha Owens, Director of Sales, Cengage

A Framework for the Future: Benefits and Beyond

This session will help employers understand the innovative benefit strategies local and national companies are utilizing to attract and retain their best talent. Raaker will share the latest benchmarking data on emerging medical plan coverage options to fit trending needs, flexible work schedules and community engagement.

Speaker: Emily Raaker, Area Vice President, Gallagher Benefit Services

Employment Engagement Strategies

Employee Engagement strategies appear to be in place to keep employees loyal to the organization and not necessarily engaged in their work. Perhaps placing a higher priority on investigating employees natural abilities, talents and strengths may be the missing piece of employee engagement.

Speaker: Davis M. Robinson, Ph.D., Director, Leadership Academy, St. Elizabeth Healthcare

Embracing Change: The Secret to (Your) Success

Learn from one of the region’s prominent family business owners what it’s like to step up, manage change and lead boldly. Learn how you can and should do the same.

Speaker: Mike Sipple Jr., President, Centennial & Founder, Talent Magnet Institute

Tackling Employee Burnout to Reduce Turnover in Your Organization

When employees suffer burnout, employers must address the absenteeism, declining productivity, and turnover that results. Learn the causes of employee burnout, its impact on businesses, and some practical solutions to help employees overcome burnout and reengage in their work. Special attention will be given to addressing and preventing burnout for employees who work in virtual environments.

Speaker: Florence Tandy, President & CEO, Leadership Bridges

The Future of Work with COVID-19

During this interactive session, we will tackle the most current challenges relative to COVID-19. While the list is endless, we plan to address the most critical concerns on the day of the program to meet the fluctuating landscape COVID-19 presents. Plus, we will provide actionable and concrete guidelines for workplace issues (such as what to do if your office is exposed), share reflections on what we’ve learned as we’ve navigated through the COVID-19 crisis, and help put those reflections to work to help prepare for a future wave or the next workplace crisis.

Speaker: Robin Throckmorton, President, strategic HR inc.

Developing Digital Inclusion Strategies

Without access to high-speed internet, underserved communities risk reinforcing existing inequities and losing workforce to better connected communities which impacts employers in need of talent. This session will review the impacts of the digital divide and strategies for employers to start small, get involved and build out a local digital inclusion strategy.

Speaker: Katie Meyer; Smart City Policy Advisor, Cincinnati Bell

To register or for more information on Employer Best Practices Week, visit www.nkychamber.com/events.

From Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce

