NKU cross country adds Morehead State transfer Cody Chism; Norse volleyball honored by AVCA















NKyTribune staff

Northern Kentucky University cross country/track and field head coach Steve Kruse has announced the addition of Cody Chism, who joins the Norse after competing for three seasons at Morehead State.

“Adding a student-athlete like Cody, who brings with him three years of competitive NCAA Division I experience, makes our two-year rebuilding project complete and adds another facet to our already strong senior leadership team,” Kruse said.

During his track and field career at Morehead State, Chism earned top points with the Eagles on several occasions. Chism competed in four events his freshman year and finished top-three three times, placing first in the 4×400-meter relay at the Bellarmine Classic and the Kentucky Track & Field Invitational, as well as placing first with a career-best in the 800-meter run with a time of 1:56.18 at the Terrier Relays.

Chism also ran cross country for three years at Morehead State. He competed in five events in his freshman year and then saw action in all six meets as a sophomore. Chism only ran in the final three events of his junior year, but finished as the team’s third-place athlete in all three.

A Bishop Brossart High School graduate, Chism was a four-time qualifier for the state cross country championship, finishing sixth in the state in 2015 and eighth in 2016. He also qualified all four years for the track championships.

Chism was named Bishop Brossart track freshman of the year and also earned most valuable runner nods during his junior and senior seasons. Chism was also voted the Northern Kentucky Athletic Conference Cross Country Runner and Track Runner of the Year in his senior year.

“Cody will make an immediate impact for the Norse both in cross country and track,” Kruse said. “The fact that he is a local also helps in the fact that we tend to recruit in our immediate community. We are very excited to welcome Cody home.”

NKU VOLLEYBALL HONORED: The NKU volleyball program received the AVCA Team Academic Award for the 2019-20 academic year. During the past eight seasons, the NKU volleyball team has achieved a 3.50 GPA or better.

The AVCA Team Academic Award honors collegiate and high school volleyball teams that display excellence in the classroom during the school year by maintaining at least a 3.30 cumulative GPA on a 4.0 scale or a 4.10 cumulative team GPA on a 5.0 scale.

NKU won the Horizon League championship last season and earned a trip to the NCAA Tournament. The Norse finished with a 19-13 overall record.

TMU’S STEINMETZ HONORED: Thomas More weight-throw standout Jacob Steinmetz was named U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association All-Academic Individual for the indoor season. Steinmetz finished 12th at the NAIA indoor nationals in the weight throw with a school-record mark of 17.22 meters.

He qualified for the national championship with a throw of 17.03 meters. Steinmetz also broke the Mid-South Conference Championships meet record with a throw of 16.78 meters.

(Information compiled from NKU Athletics Communications, Thomas More and staff reports)