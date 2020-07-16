Next Generation Leader Award winners named by Northern Kentucky Young Professionals















The 2020 Next Generation Leader Award (NGLA) winners named and the Northern Kentucky Young Professionals (NKYP) are celebrating their achievements as they look towards building the future.

Facebook Live served as the virtual celebratory means by which the NKYP presented the 2020 NGLA Awards Thursday. Designed to salute and applaud young professionals under 40 for significant professional achievements, demonstrated leadership and community impact, the awards recognize talented young leaders and their contributions to the region.

Each of this year’s winners was chosen from a group of nearly 70 applications from across the region. The applications were narrowed down to a group of finalists in six categories.

The 2020 winners in each category are:



ARTS, ENTERTAINMENT & HOSPITALITY

Kimberly Best, The Carnegie

Justin Otto, North American Properties/Newport on the Levee



EDUCATION

Kevin Reynolds, Thomas More University



MEDICAL & HEALTHCARE SERVICES

Tyler Hudson, Hudson Eye Center

PROFESSIONAL SERVICES

Sarah Grace Mohr, MACKEY

PUBLIC RELATIONS, ADVERTISING & MARKETING

Mark Collier, Ft. Thomas Matters & Living Media



PUBLIC SERVICE & COMMUNITY ORGANIZATIONS

Ellen Bates, Brighton Center

In addition to recognizing this year’s NGLA recipients, Candace McGraw – CEO of the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) – was presented with the 2020 NKYP Legend Award. The NKYP Legend Award is given to a community leader who has continued to inspire leadership and career success among young professionals throughout their career.

“The NGLAs truly put a much-deserved spotlight on the talent and achievements of young professionals working to bring innovation and leadership to our business community,” said Amanda Johannemann, Director of Talent Strategies, NKYP. “Seeing what these young leaders have accomplished should not only have people excited just for the present, but also the future of our region given their talents, achievements and aspirations.”

The 2020 NGLAs are presented by St. Elizabeth Healthcare. NGLA Award Sponsors include: CTI Clinical Trial and Consulting Services and VonLehman CPA & Advisory Firm. 2019-2020 NKYP sponsors include Presenting Sponsor: MCM CPAs & Advisors LLP; and Supporting Sponsors: Analytics That Profit, Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport, Gatton College of Business and Economics at the University of Kentucky and Wiseway Supply.