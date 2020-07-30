Newport’s Molly Connor is LRC’s Graduate Fellow as UofL student, gets close-up legislative experience















A Newport student currently attending the University of Louisville has gained a front-row seat to legislative action at the Kentucky State Capitol through her participation in a graduate fellowship.

Molly Connor, who is pursuing a master’s in public administration, began work this summer in the Legislative Research Commission (LRC) Graduate Fellows Program. The program gives select graduate fellows a chance to work with state lawmakers and staff members of the LRC, the staff arm of the Kentucky General Assembly.

Connor said she applied for the graduate fellowship because she enjoyed her previous government experience.

“Prior to my time in graduate school, I worked for a municipal government in Indiana for five years,” Connor said. “It was a wonderful opportunity for me, and it helped me solidify my desire to be a public servant. I believe this fellowship also provides me with an excellent opportunity to apply what I am learning in my program to what is happening in the state government.”

Typical duties for graduate fellows include drafting bills, conducting policy research, and providing support for legislative committee meetings. A senior LRC staff person is assigned to supervise and mentor each fellow.

LRC recruits graduate students each year from schools across Kentucky through a competitive application and interview process.

“The Graduate Fellows Program is a unique experience under normal circumstances,” said Teresa Arnold, Deputy Director for Research and Communications, who coordinates the program. “We were fortunate, using safety precautions, to be able to continue our program this year, while so many similar fellowships were cancelled across the state. More than ever, this class of graduate fellows will be part of a historical chapter in the process of public policy.”

The LRC Graduate Fellows Program selects masters’-level students enrolled in law schools or other relevant graduate programs such as public administration, public policy, or social work in Kentucky universities.

This year’s fellowships will continue through April 2021. Fellows continue taking their graduate classes while also handling their fellowship duties.