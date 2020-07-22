Newport Police Department to hold Citizen Police Academy; program runs Sept. 15 through Dec. 15















The public can learn about law enforcement and what it truly means to be a police officer by registering for the Newport Police Department Citizen Police Academy.

The Academy will be held every Thursday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Newport City Building and Police Department, 998 Monmouth St. Classes run from Sept. 15 to Dec. 15. Citizens can register and learn more about the program on the city’s website at www.newportky.gov under the “News” tab and on the Facebook pages of the city and the Police Department.

Pizza and drinks will be provided prior to each class at 5:30 p.m.

“I promise it to be an exciting experience from which you will receive a certificate, and most importantly, a better idea of how your police department and city government operates and the many obstacles we face on a day to day basis,” said Newport Police Chief Chris Fangman.

Newport City Manager Tom Fromme, the city’s former chief of police, said the curriculum of this year’s Academy now includes classes on the operation of city government.

“Starting with this class, we want to offer an opportunity to educate the participants on what our city government has to offer as well,” Fromme said. “We are expanding the academy program to include all facets of our city operations and responsibilities.”

“The Department’s goal is to build a closer bond with the residential and business community,” said Newport Police Capt. Gregory Ripberger.

Classes include:

• Police Responsibility/Tour of Department

• Accreditation/Crime Prevention

• History of Police Dept./ Court Procedures

• Special Assignments (Bike, SWAT, ATV)

• Criminal Investigations/Crime Scene

• DUI/Property

• Implicit Bias/Re-Newport/Community Walk

• Firearms/Traffic Stops/Terry Stops

• Drugs/Domestic Violence/CIT

• City Government

Organizers said that participants should remember that due to the COVID-19 outbreak, scheduling and other facets of the program could change with short notice.

“It would be optimal to follow the planned dates as stated, however, we will do everything we can to keep our residents and employees safe,” Fromme said.

From City of Newport