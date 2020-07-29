Letter to the editor: League of Women Voters of Kentucky launches campaign to register voters















Dear Editor,

A December 2019 Executive Order from Governor Beshear has now restored the right to vote to over 175,000 Kentuckians who have completed sentences for prior non-violent felony convictions. Now is the time to help these citizens register to vote so that their voices can be heard in the November election.

The League of Women Voters of Kentucky (LWVKY), a nonpartisan organization, has launched a campaign to do just that, and we can provide materials to other groups that would like to join the effort.

Through September, we will enlist the help of local community groups, including libraries, churches and ministerial associations, veterans’ groups, shelters, and local chambers of commerce.

Interested groups will receive flyers and information cards to post and distribute. These materials explain how a person with a past felony conviction can (a) determine if they are eligible to vote, and (b) register to vote.



Flyers can also be downloaded from our website and requests for information cards can be sent to kentuckylwv@gmail.com.

As we honor the 100th anniversary of women gaining the right to vote, let’s reach out across the Commonwealth to help those who are newly eligible exercise this right.

Beth Healy

Fort Thomas