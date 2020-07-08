KSP asks for your vote — and believes it’s deserving — for the national title for ‘Best Looking Cruiser’















Kentucky State Police are seeking the national title for ‘Best Looking Cruiser’ and need your vote in the American Association of State Troopers (AAST) annual contest.

Competing against state law enforcement agencies across the U.S., KSP knows how important every vote is.

Last year, KSP took third place and was featured on the calendar for the month of March. KSP won the contest in 2018.

KSP’s photo entry features a 2019 Dodge Charger, equipped with a V-8 that showcases a 370 horsepower engine. The photo was taken on the beautiful, lit up Oakley C. Collins Memorial Bridge as you enter Greenup County.

The winning photo will be featured on the cover and premier in the January month of the AAST 2021 wall calendar.

“It’s fitting to feature the KSP cruiser at one of the most beautiful entrances into Kentucky,” said Sergeant Josh Lawson. “This contest will be a close one and we hope our citizens will vote to ensure the Commonwealth and our agency will be represented on the 2021 calendar.”

Voting is underway on the AAST Facebook page or you can go directly to https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/T9XVPN3.

Voting will end on Tuesday, July 21, at 12:00 PM EST. Timing is crucial in this race, only social media interactions will be counted after the two week period ends. The top 12 finishers will earn a spot on the 2021 calendar.