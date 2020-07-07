Kentucky law enforcement reminds drivers to ‘Stop Speeding Before it Stops You’ as state reopens















As the Commonwealth reopens and traffic continues to increase, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s (KYTC) Office of Highway Safety (KOHS) is reminding drivers to “Stop Speeding Before it Stops You.”

“Speeding is 100 percent preventable and obeying the posted speed limit reduces the risk of death or injury for drivers, passengers and other road users,” said KYTC Secretary Jim Gray. “Safe driving is one way we can all be a good neighbor on the road.”

According to the KOHS, approximately 30 percent of fatal crashes in Kentucky last year involved a speeding and/or aggressive driver.

“Too many lives are lost each year in speed-related crashes,” said KOHS Acting Executive Director Jason Siwula. “Whether you are driving a car, truck or motorcycle, we urge you to eliminate all distractions and drive at a safe, legal speed.”

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), speeding is involved in approximately one-third of all motor vehicle deaths nationwide.

“Driving over the speed limit greatly reduces a driver’s ability to respond to unexpected situations such as stopped or slowed traffic, an object in the road, or encountering vulnerable road users such as pedestrians, bicyclists and motorcyclists,” said Siwula. “In order to save lives, we must all work together, making safe choices each time we get behind the wheel.”

NHTSA provides the following tips for dealing with speeding and/or aggressive drivers:

• Do not challenge the driver by speeding up or attempting to hold your lane.

• Give them plenty of space, as they may lose control of their vehicle more easily.

• Avoid eye contact and ignore gestures.

• Wear your seat belt. It is your best defense against injury and death.

• If you are safely able to report an aggressive driver to law enforcement, provide a vehicle description, license number, location, and if possible, direction of travel.

• If you are being followed by an aggressive driver, drive to a safe place such as the nearest police or fire station, gas station or other places where there are people. Use your horn to get someone’s attention. Do not get out of your car and do not drive home.

For more information, visit https://www.nhtsa.gov/risky-driving/speeding.

From Office of Highway Safety

