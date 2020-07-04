Justin Sanders joins Becker Law Office; will provide expanded services to Northern Kentucky















Becker Law Office has hired attorney Justin Sanders, who will be working in Northern Kentucky. He brings an extensive background in civil litigation with 15 years of experience in the legal field prior to this new role.

Sanders is a Kentucky native and graduated magna cum laude from the University of Kentucky with a Bachelor of Arts. He later earned his law degree from Pepperdine University. His local roots helped Sanders become extremely familiar with the laws and people of Kentucky.

He is a current member of the Board of Governors of the Kentucky Justice Association, a statewide organization of trial lawyers dedicated to protecting citizens’ Seventh Amendment right to trial by jury.

“The families I represent are usually going through the most difficult period in their lives,” said Sanders.” It’s extremely important to me that I do my best to help relieve the added burden and stress they feel during litigation, while working hard to achieve the best outcome possible for them.”

When away from legal practice, Sanders exhibits his passion for youth development and leadership as a volunteer for the American Youth Foundation. He also devotes time toward preserving land and waterways in Kentucky by serving on the Board of the Kenton Conservancy.

Sanders and his wife Meredith also stay busy raising their two children.

From Becker Law Office

Want more great content like this? Become a sustaining member of NKyTribune with a tax-deductible donation today and help us continue to provide accurate, up-to-date local news and information you can depend on. Click here to donate now!