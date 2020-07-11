John Salyers dies at age 72; served as field rep for Sen. Jim Bunning and president of Florence Rotary















John Dewey Salyers, 72, died July 7, surrounded by his beloved wife and daughters.

Salyers served as field representative for Sen. Jim Bunning, starting in 1986 as a volunteer on his congressional campaign, for 24 years. He eventually became a military liaison for the congressman.

When he retired in 2010, he devoted his time to Rotary International, serving as president of the Florence Rotary and becoming Governor of District 6740 and working passionately as part of the United States Polio Eradication Task Force.

Salyers grew up in Grant County and joined the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at the age of 18. In 1969, after serving a year-long tour in Vietnam he met his wife-to-be Connie Otten. They settled into married life in Erlanger.

In addition to serving in the military, John lived a life of service to our nation. He served as an Erlanger policeman from 1970-1986. While there, he volunteered heavily with the Lloyd Memorial High School football program and Erlanger Lions Little League Baseball.

He was most proud of his children and grandchildren, his status as a fan of the Northern Kentucky University Norse, and the flowers in his well-kept yard.

He was a long-time member and elder at Lakeside Christian Church in Lakeside Park.

He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Connie Salyers, his daughters Beth Barker (Don) and Meredith Lewis, his grandchildren Jaelyn, Reagan, Camden, Bekah, Noah and Lainey, and his brother and sisters, Janet Lasters, Judy Webster, June Beach and Thomas Chipman.

He is preceded in death by his mother Mildred Jean Dennis, his Aunt and Uncle Marzawilla and Hobart Marsh and his son-in-law Jeremy Lewis.

A graveside service will be held this Monday (July 13) at 11 a.m. at Kentucky Veteran’s Cemetery North in Williamstown.

Due to social distancing limitations, services are limited to family and close friends.

More distant relatives and friends are asked to consider viewing the services live at https://youtu.be/eP7GtVX81as.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Rotary’sPolio Plus Fund (via ).

Online condolences can be made at www.Linnemannfuneralhomes.com

