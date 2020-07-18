It’s a Purrfect Day Cafe at the Hotel Covington for the launch today of a unique ‘cat cafe’ (take one home)















Chuck Patton will open the first Purrfect Day Cafe, a truly unique social enterprise business where guests can sip and play with kittens — and, if the fit is right, adopt them as well.

Patton will reveal his place for NKY’s first cat cafe this afternoon with a simulated Purrfect Day Cafe in the front vestibule of Hotel Covington, the purrfect place to share his unique concept.

The “Happy Meowr” will feature Meow-osas and adoptable kittens in a setting simulating his cat cafe. It starts at 3:30 p.m. for a chance to meet the kittens and the Happy Hour starts at 5 p.m. and will conclude at 8 p.m.

Purrfect Day’s Louisville location has adopted out over 2800 cats in less than two years — and Patton expects his NKY local to be just as impactful.

He has teamed up with Kenton County Animal Services to make it happen.

The contemporary, industrial space will be located at 25 West 8th Street in Covington this summer.