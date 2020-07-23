I-71/75 N to be reduced to single lane for pavement repair Friday evening; 2 lanes closed overnight















The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 6 has issued the following advisory:

I-71/75 northbound in the Cut-in-the-Hill area will be reduced to a single lane starting at 10 p.m. Friday, July 24, for removal and replacement of a section of pavement.

The closure, which is for safety, will be mostly overnight. A second lane will be reopened by noon on Saturday, July 25. The closure area is from the 5th Street Exit ramp to the Brent Spence Bridge.



Beginning Monday, July 27, daytime lane restrictions will be removed temporarily on I-71/75 northbound, and beginning Aug. 3, there will be nighttime lane restrictions in place as work continues. Various closures will continue through October.

The pavement improvement project began June 15 on a four-mile section of Interstates 71/75, southbound and northbound, between MLK/12th Street (Exit 191) in Covington and the Fort Mitchell-Dixie Highway area (190.7 – 186.7 mileposts).

The majority of the project area will undergo a diamond grinding treatment. A high-friction surface treatment, which involves adding a layer of aggregates on the pavement, will be done on the southbound curve in Fort Mitchell and the northbound curve going down the Cut-in-the-Hill.

The replacement of pavement slabs and repairing the damaged median barrier wall is also a part of the project.



The speed limit will be reduced from 55 MPH to 45 MPH in the project area. Double fines will be issued in the work zone.



The $7.9 million project has an October 2020 completion.

Motorists, personal and commercial vehicles should take extra precautions when traveling in this urban interstate area, especially during wet conditions.