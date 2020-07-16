Horizon League postpones fall sports until October; includes league and non-conference games















The Horizon League announced Thursday that the start of fall sports competition will be postponed until Oct. 1, prioritizing the health and safety of its student-athletes, coaches and staff during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the Horizon League, the decision allows each campus to further focus on ensuring return to competition protocols uphold the Council’s principle of safety and can be reasonably implemented. The delay in competition includes all exhibition, league and non-conference contests in all sports (championship and non-championship). Decisions related to training and practice will be left to members’ discretion.

Rescheduling of non-conference contests impacted by the postponed start of the fall seasons will be determined by each school. Northern Kentucky University’s volleyball team was set to host a tournament in Regents Hall on Sept. 4-6, with the University of Louisville one of the participants.

NKU and Louisville were scheduled to play on Sept. 6. Missouri and South Dakota were also in the tournament field at NKU.

The Horizon League Council will continue to monitor developments related to COVID-19, and will evaluate fall schedules and competitions with the understanding that there may be future changes.

Teams will still be permitted to workout, practice and meet as permitted by NCAA rules. The Horizon League Council will continue to monitor the guidelines, recommendations and developments surrounding the pandemic.

If the Council determines competition can resume in the fall while remaining consistent with the principle of safety, new start dates, schedules and postseason framework will be developed.

However, if the Council concludes fall competition cannot be safely conducted, a timeline will be developed to determine if fall sports competition can be held in the spring.

(Information compiled from the Horizon League, NKU and staff reports)