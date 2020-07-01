Horizon Community Funds awards four Community Impact grants to nonprofits providing critical services















Horizon Community Funds will immediately deploy $50,000 across four nonprofits for their work in Northern Kentucky, through its Community Impact Fund.

The following nonprofits will receive funds:

• $15,000 for Welcome House, to support their Open Door street outreach program that provides medical services to individuals experiencing homelessness



• $15,000 for Life Learning Center, to support their Reentry and Recovery Workforce Solution project



• $10,000 for the Cincinnati Eye Institute Foundation, to support a new vision clinic in Northern Kentucky

• $10,000 for Freestore Foodbank, to support their Logistics, Inventory Management, Facilities Management and Transportation (LIFT) the TriState program.

“We received another strong slate of applicants for our 2020 Community Impact Fund grants,” said Horizon Community Funds President Nancy Grayson. “Our grantees’ work addresses critical areas of health and gainful employment, both crucial components of a thriving community. We urge Northern Kentuckians to support our Community Impact Fund, so we can continue to build up our nonprofits for success.”

The Community Impact Fund, which operates separately from the Horizon NKY Coronavirus Relief Fund, provides an annual flexible grant opportunity that provides resources for nonprofits that accelerate change, innovate solutions, and leverage partnerships and resources in Northern Kentucky. The Community Impact Fund relies on individual donors, business partnerships, and other support to bring grant opportunities to Northern Kentucky.

“Home is here, Northern Kentucky, and Horizon Community Funds is dedicated to creating a better home for ALL of our citizens,” said Horizon Community Funds Council of Trustees Member Kit Andrews. “With these grants we invest in our neighbors, their families, and our collective futures by offering job training, medical support, and recovery services. I truly believe that a helping hand, offered at the right time, can improve lives for generations! Please join us in contributing to the common good of our part of the Commonwealth.”

The next round of Community Impact Fund grants will be available in early 2021.

The community is encouraged to donate to the Community Impact Fund by:

• Visiting www.horizonfunds.org

• Mailing a check made payable to Horizon Community Funds (memo: NKY Coronavirus Relief Fund): 50 E. RiverCenter Blvd., Suite 430, Covington, KY 41011