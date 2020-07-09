Beshear reports 402 new COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths; will announce new mandatory requirements today















Gov. Andy Beshear reported 402 new COVID cases on Wednesday and six new deaths, bringing state totals to 17,919 cases and 608 deaths.

“I hope you had a good Fourth of July weekend, but I hope it was safe, and it’s important that it was safe, because while we have been at a plateau in Kentucky, really for several weeks, over the last four to six days we are seeing larger numbers,” said Beshear.

The Governor reminded everyone that his next press briefings will be today at 4 p.m. EDT and again on Friday at 4 p.m. EDT.

“The rising case numbers are cause for concern, so tomorrow we’re going to announce some new requirements that are going to be mandatory,” said Beshear. “Given what we are seeing across the country with exploding numbers in certain places, my commitment is to make sure that doesn’t happen here, but I can’t do it alone.”

The deaths reported Wednesday include a 72-year-old man from Casey County; a 67-year-old man from Fulton County; two women, ages 73 and 77, and a 61-year-old man from Jefferson County; and a 74-year-old woman from Perry County.

“That is far too many Kentuckians to lose, and we’ve got to do everything we can to minimize our loss moving forward,” said Beshear.

As of Wednesday, there have been at least 451,451 coronavirus tests performed in Kentucky. At least 4,912 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

The number of Kentuckians ever hospitalized due to the coronavirus has now reached 2,737, while the current total is 453. While 1,007 people have ever been in ICU, currently there are 111, which is well above the number in the 70s, which had been the norm until recently.

At long-term care facilities such as nursing homes, a total of 2031 residents have tested positive for COVID-19, with 582 current cases and 389 deaths. Since the pandemic began, 1015 staff members have now tested positive, 338 currently, along with three deaths