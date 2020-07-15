Gateway Community & Technical College to offer fall classes in variety of formats beginning Aug. 17















Fall term classes at Gateway Community & Technical College will be offered in a variety of formats (barring any further disruption from the pandemic) beginning on Aug. 17.

Gateway will continue to offer fully online classes, face-to-face classes, and some options that are a mixture of both. With the rise in COVID-19 cases across the country, Gateway has made the decision to transition most lecture type classes that were originally scheduled for face-to-face to an interactive live streamed environment.

Gateway’s interactive live stream courses, also known as remote synchronous courses, offer the same familiar benefits of an in-person class. These courses provide real time interaction with professors and classmates but with the advantage of being able to participate from anywhere with reliable internet access.

Lab or hands-on courses that cannot be transitioned online will be offered on-campus following all CDC guidelines. Classrooms and labs have been spaced for social distancing, signs have been installed on the floor and throughout buildings to remind people of CDC guidelines. Select common areas will be closed to prevent crowds and masks are required for everyone on Gateway campuses.

To find out more or to enroll in fall classes at Gateway, go to gateway.kctcs.edu/you.

Gateway will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation and follow the governor’s guidelines regarding higher education for the fall term. To learn more about the precautions that Gateway is taking keeping their campuses safe and healthy, go to gateway.kctcs.edu/healthy-at-Gateway.

From Gateway Community & Technical College