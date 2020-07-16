From bus driver to superintendent, Dr. Randy Poe forged legacy of success at Boone County Schools















Boone County High School needed a soccer coach. Students on the team suggested Randy Poe. At that time he was teaching business classes at Boone County.

Poe received the call from school administrators and promptly told them, “I played football, I don’t know soccer, but I’m willing to learn.”

From there the man who would later become Boone County Schools Superintendent coached soccer for eight years at Boone County, winning five regional championships and advancing to one state semifinal. He went from being a novice at soccer to being inducted into the Northern Kentucky High School Soccer Coaches Association Hall of Fame.

Dr. Randy Poe is now the recently retired superintendent of Boone County Schools, a district of 21,000 students, for 12 years. Starting off as a bus driver for the district, Poe was a teacher, a coach and then a principal, assistant superintendent and deputy superintendent. It all occurred during the past 37 years within the Boone County School district.

He earned his position while working through the ranks and learning what it takes to run an efficient and an award-winning school district. When issues arose, given his background, his staff was confident that he had a good understanding of how to deal with it.

The road leading to superintendent for Poe began with his graduation in 1979 from Newport High School. He studied marketing/education at Northern Kentucky University, graduating in 1983, and in 1985 received his Master of Arts in Secondary Education from NKU.

In 2013, Poe received his Executive Doctor of Education in Educational Leadership. During and since that time he has been the recipient of numerous awards. Just to name a few: He is in the National Marketing and Distributive Education Hall of Fame. In 2011 he was awarded the Northern Kentucky Education Council’s One-to-One Literacy Award, and in 2012 he was recognized as Outstanding Alumni from NKU.

Poe was awarded KASA Superintendent of the Year in 2013, and in 2015 he received the Dupree Superintendent of the Year award at KSBA. That same year the Northern Kentucky Education Council honored Poe with their Lifetime Achievement Award. In 2016, Poe also received the Community Advocacy for Public Education Award.

While these and so many other accomplishments not mentioned here are proud moments for Poe, he considers his best accomplishments his family. His wife is Melinda, and his four children are Jessica, Alysha, Katherine and Nicholas. He also has a toddler grandson.

In gratitude for his service, the Randolph J. and Melinda Poe Ignitetorium at the Ignite Institute was dedicated and named after Poe and his wife. Poe officially retired June 30 and is now serving as the Executive Director of the Northern Kentucky Education Council.

From Boone County Schools