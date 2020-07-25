Fort Wright adds new ambulance to emergency response frontline; high-quality care and transport















The City of Fort Wright has added to its emergency response frontline a brand new 2020 Chevrolet/Horton Ambulance.

The newest addition to the fleet was built in Columbus, Ohio, and purchased from Specialty Emergency Vehicle Sales and Services in Wilder.

The vehicle, which took approximately six months to construct, cost approximately $233,000 and replaces a 1988 Horton F350 that was decommissioned due to repeated mechanical failures and increasingly costly repairs.

The new ambulance, which boasts many new state-of-the-art features for patient care and employee safety, is a four-wheel-drive vehicle that will utilize a rear attendant restraint system in case of collision and is equipped with the newest Stryker power cot/stretcher with a power load system will officially go online next week.

Fire Chief Steve Schewe expressed his appreciation to Mayor Dave Hatter and each member of the Fort Wright City Council for moving forward with this purchase to ensure the highest quality patient care and transport experience to the community.

The City of Fort Wright proudly provides emergency Advanced Life Support Services to the Fort Wright community, including the cities of Park Hills and Kenton Vale.