Five Northern Ky. governments receive $1.3M in CARES Act reimbursements; 11 others pending















In collaboration with the Department for Local Government (DLG), Gov. Andy Beshear announced 16 Northern Kentucky governments have applied for nearly $7 million in reimbursements from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act for local governments with expenses related to COVID-19.

Currently five Northern Kentucky governments have received final approval for reimbursement for a total of $1.3 million. Nine others have received preliminary approval, meaning they will receive reimbursements once final documentation is submitted to DLG.

“Our local governments have been lifelines in our communities during the COVID-19 pandemic, which is why this funding is so important,” said Gov. Beshear. “We are grateful for their hard work and dedication to keeping Kentuckians safe.”

DLG Commissioner Dennis Keene mentioned how essential reimbursements are for local governments. “We know our local governments are experiencing decreases in revenue, making this funding even more important while we combat this crisis,” said Commissioner Keene. “Our staff is working diligently to make the process simple and efficient so we can get reimbursements out the door to our cities and counties as quickly as possible.”

Fort Mitchell

The City of Fort Mitchell will receive $592,653 in reimbursements to cover payroll expenses for police officers and costs incurred to sanitize public spaces and ensure social distancing.

“We are grateful for this CARES Act reimbursement, which will help us offset our expenses related to the Coronavirus pandemic,” said Mayor Jude Hehman. “With this reimbursement, we will continue to keep our first responders safe by providing sanitation supplies. And in the near future, we plan to add a marquee to our Main Street so we can share important messages with our residents. Effective communication is the key to keeping everyone safe and informed.”

Sen. Chris McDaniel expressed gratitude for CARES Act funding. “Our local communities are on the front line of responding to the situations surrounding COVD-19,” Sen. McDaniel said. “I am glad to see the CARES Act providing funding for those communities, like Fort Mitchell, many of which have incurred significant expense in the response.”

“This is great news for Fort Mitchell and will certainly help our community deal with the impact of COVID-19,” said Rep. Kim Banta. “I appreciate Senator McConnell’s work to include meaningful funding in the CARES legislation, as well as Gov. Beshear for his efforts to distribute these federal funds to communities.”

Villa Hills

The City of Villa Hills will use $239,962 to reimburse payroll expenses for police officers, firefighters and EMS workers.

Mayor Heather Jansen expressed appreciation for the funding, which will help their first responders. “The City of Villa Hills is extremely grateful to Gov. Beshear, DLG, KLC and KACo for recognizing and supporting local cities and counties as they work to protect residents during the pandemic,” said Mayor Jansen. “We intend to use the grant to fund our first responders so they can continue answering the needs of the community that arise from COVID-19.”

Williamstown

The City of Williamstown will receive $227,989 in reimbursements for police, fire and EMS payroll.

Mayor Rick Skinner discussed that this funding will help the city of Williamstown provide uninterrupted services to their community. “We couldn’t be more excited to be getting this reimbursement through the CARES Act to help us recoup some of the money we’ve had to spend during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Mayor Skinner. “Budgets were tight and this allows us to continue operation without interruption.”

Wilder

The City of Wilder will receive $220,753 in reimbursements, which will cover the cost of PPE for the city and payroll expenses for police officers who have dedicated significant time to combatting COVID-19.

“In the City of Wilder, our first responders are on the front line fighting the COVID-19 pandemic every day,” said Mayor Robert Arnold. “The CARES Act Coronavirus Relief Fund will help us stretch our limited resources in this fight. The reimbursement program comes at a time when cities need funding the most, and this will aid in keeping the City of Wilder police and fire personnel safe. Thanks to the Governor for setting aside funding for local governments and to the Department for Local Government for the efficiency in making the funding available.”

Sen. Wil Schroder discussed the necessity of this funding. “I am extremely thankful that the City of Wilder will be receiving this relief funding,” said Sen. Schroder. “Local economies have suffered steep financial losses due to COVID-19 and these funds will help fill a portion of the deficit our community has experienced since the start of the pandemic.”

“I am delighted that the City of Wilder will be receiving reimbursement through the CARES Act Fund, administered by the Kentucky Department for Local Government on behalf of Gov. Andy Beshear,” said Rep. Rachel Roberts. “The collaboration of our local and state governments during this COVID-19 crisis has been exemplary. At a time when our cities’ budgets are extremely tight, CARES Act funding provides the necessary protection and tools that first responders and city workers need to serve the best interests of the citizens of our communities.”

Mason County

Mason County will use $46,000 to reimburse expenses for PPE, signage to encourage social distancing, technology expenses to allow telework, disinfecting supplies and payroll for temporary employees necessary to combat COVID-19.

“We are thrilled to be one of the early counties to get approval on our application,” said Judge/Executive Joseph Pfeffer. “With revenue down and tight budgets, this funding will help us get through these unprecedented times and allow us to continue with planned projects while providing much-needed services to our community.”

Eleven other local governments in northern Kentucky have been granted preliminary approval and are expected to have final approval once they submit outstanding documentation to DLG.

Florence has preliminary approval for $2,335,449 for payroll for police, fire and EMS workers.

Erlanger has preliminary approval for $1,233,797 for payroll for police, fire and EMS workers.

Alexandria has preliminary approval for $519,241 to cover payroll expenses, sanitizing supplies, grants for small businesses to offset the financial burden of COVID-19 and technology upgrades to allow employees to work remotely.

Grant County has preliminary approval for $427,384 to cover payroll for the Grant County Sheriff’s Office and to install plexiglass in the County Clerk’s and Sheriff’s offices.

Fort Wright has preliminary approval for $412,527 to reimburse payroll expenses for their police and fire departments.

Highland Heights has preliminary approval for $344,022 in reimbursements for PPE and payroll for quarantined employees and police officers.

Elsmere has preliminary approval for $243,860 for PPE and family and medical leave for employees.

Southgate has preliminary approval for $124,874 for payroll for police officers and technology to allow employees to telework.

Pendleton County has preliminary approval for $83,168 to cover payroll for the Pendleton County Sheriff’s office.

Edgewood has preliminary approval for $13,555 to cover PPE, sanitizer, payroll for first responders and technology to allow employees to telework.

Covington has preliminary approval for $12,679 for decontamination and sanitizing supplies and technology to allow employees to telework.

Since the application was released in May, DLG has received approximately 100 applications for reimbursement from city and county governments across the Commonwealth that are pending approval until all documentation is submitted.

For additional information and to apply for reimbursement, visit DLG’s website.