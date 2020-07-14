Former Lloyd HS teacher Seydrick Walker arrested, charged with inducing minor to engage in sex















Erlanger Police have announced the arrest of Seydrick Walker, a former Lloyd High School substitute teacher who has been charged with using social media messages to try and convince a 17-year-old to have sex with him.

Walker, 28, was employed by the Erlanger Elsmere School District from October of 2018 until May of this year. He has been charged with unlawful use of electronic means originating or received within the Commonwealth to induce a minor to engage in sexual or other prohibited activities and possession or viewing of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor.

Walker is being held in the Kenton County Detention Center on a $5,000 cash bond.

Erlanger police were notified July 3 by a concerned parent who said an adult male — who turned out to be Walker — had been messaging her 17-year-old daughter on Facebook. Walker requested nude photos of the girl and frequently made comments indicating that he wanted to have sex with her. He also asked where she was located so he could meet her.

After an investigation, police interviewed Walker and he confessed to messaging the girl on Facebook and requesting the nude photos. He told police he met the child while teaching at Lloyd High School in Erlanger and that he wanted to meet her so they could have sex.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this case or about other potential victims is asked to please notify Detective Kyle Thornberry 859-727-2920 or kyle.thornberry@erlangerpd.com.

