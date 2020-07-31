Diocese of Covington releases data on allegations of sexual abuse, based on records back to 1950















The Diocese of Covington is releasing today the names of priests, religious, deacons and lay employees who have served in the Diocese against whom one or more allegations of sexual abuse of a minor have been substantiated.



The list is the product of a comprehensive and independent review of thousands of diocesan records dating back to 1950.





After over a year of deliberations and planning, the Diocesan Review Board presented a process of review to Bishop Roger Foys for implementation. These deliberations were prompted in November 2018 by the recommendation of the National Review Board for all dioceses to conduct an independent review of all files — going back to 1950, if possible — and making these results public, including publishing the list of names of all clergy offenders.



Two former FBI agents, with a combined 50 years of investigative experience, began the Diocese of Covington file review in October 2019. They were given complete access to all diocesan records — including Chancery files, archival files, priest personnel files, and Safe Environment files — for full review.



The review and resulting report is a continuation of the commitment by Bishop Foys and the Diocesan Review Board to all people of the Diocese, as well as its priests and diocesan personnel, that the Diocese has, as far as is humanly possible, addressed the scourge of sexual abuse of minors by its priests, religious, and lay employees.



A message from Bishop Foys, detailed information related to the File Review and the list of names are available on the Safe Environment page of the diocesan website. The direct link is here.

Bishop Foys’ letter from the website:

My dear Brothers and Sisters in Christ,

There are no words to adequately express the sorrow and shame I feel in presenting to you the report of those priests, deacons, consecrated religious and laity who have had substantiated accusations against them of the sexual abuse of minors in the Diocese of Covington. I sincerely hope that this report will bring at least some sense of closure to those whose lives have been forever changed by the egregious behavior of those who were pledged to care for God’s little ones.

At the same time I understand that releasing a report of this kind may cause additional pain and anger in those who have personally experienced sexual abuse as a child. For that, I am deeply sorry.

I can never apologize enough to those who have been harmed by any representative of the Church. I beg your forgiveness in the name of the Church. I give you my assurance that, to the best of my knowledge, there is no priest in public ministry in the Diocese of Covington who has abused a minor.

I ask you to join me in praying for all those who were sexually abused as minors. I ask you also to pray for healing and reconciliation.

Be assured of my prayers. Please, pray for me.

Yours devotedly in the Lord,

Most Rev. Roger J. Foys, D.D.

Bishop of Covington

