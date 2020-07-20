Dayton Police Chief David Halfhill to retire on Aug. 1; city to conduct regional search for replacement















Dayton Police Chief David Halfhill has announced that he will retire as the city’s police chief, effective Aug. 1.

Halfhill has spent more than 10 years with the Dayton police department and served the past five and one-half years as its chief.

Halfhill, a resident of Dayton who served as a Campbell County police officer for 13 years before joining the Dayton police department, said his decision to retire came after “enormous thought and reflection.”

“Being police chief in Dayton has provided me with an opportunity to work and partner with exceptional city staff members who strive daily to make Dayton the best it can be,” Halfhill said in his letter of resignation to Mayor Ben Baker and City Administrator Michael Giffen.

“While serving with the outstanding police personnel and city staff, I have also built relationships and partnerships with regional public safety leaders and many outstanding community and business leaders,” he continued. “Together, we have made a difference in Dayton.”

Mayor Baker said that during his tenure as police chief, Halfhill modernized the police department’s vehicles and equipment and updated and improved departmental policies, including implementing several progressive policies, such as prohibiting racial profiling and requiring a “use of force continuum” that clearly outlines the escalation of physical force that an officer should use to control a situation or the actions of people.

As Dayton’s chief, Halfhill created and enforced a daytime curfew of school-age youngsters, he started and supported a neighborhood watch program, and ushered the police department through an accreditation process administered by through the Kentucky Police Chiefs’ Association.

During Halfhill’s time as chief, Baker said the city’s crime rate improved dramatically, with Dayton surpassing 50 cities on Kentucky “safest cities list,” going from being ranked as the 74th safest city in the state in 2014 to the 24th safest city in 2018.

“The city is extremely appreciative of Chief Halfhill’s service to our community, his hometown,” Baker said. “He’s is not just a police officer, but has been and will continue to be an active member of our community, someone who has been ‘out there in the community,’ making Dayton a better place to live, work, and raise a family.”

In his letter of resignation to the mayor and city administrator, Halfhill said, “I will dearly miss serving as your Police Chief. I am eternally grateful for the opportunity you all gave me 5½ years ago and will remain a strong supporter of yours as a town resident. I appreciate you all, I respect you all, and I will miss you all.”

Baker said that the city will conduct a regional search to replace Halfhill and that the city will ask Halfhill to be involved in the search process.

From City of Dayton