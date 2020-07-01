CVG’s Candace McGraw to receive Legend Award from the Northern Kentucky Young Professionals















A leader in the aviation industry with 30 years of experience and expertise, Candace S. McGraw has taken the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) to new heights. Now, the Northern Kentucky Young Professionals Next Generation Leader Awards (NGLAs) is recognizing her legendary achievements.

On Thursday, July 16 from 3-4 p.m., the 2020 NGLAs’ virtual celebration salutes and applauds young professionals under the age of 40 for significant professional accomplishments, demonstrated leadership and community impact.

McGraw is the winner of this year’s NKYP Legend Award, which is presented to a community leader that has continued to inspire leadership and career success among young professionals throughout their careers.

McGraw’s list of achievements as CEO of CVG is impressive and impactful. Recognition includes Skytrax naming the airport the second-best in the world serving between 5-to-10 million passengers and the “Best Regional Airport in North America” for seven times in the last nine years.

In addition, McGraw oversaw the completion of a 2050 Master Plan study to ensure CVG’s future prosperity given its current status as the seventh-largest cargo operation in North America. CVG is home to the Amazon Air cargo hub (a $1.5 billion facility currently under construction), as well as serving as DHL’s North American superhub, the company’s second-largest global operation.

In addition, McGraw is the immediate past chair of Airports Council International-North America (ACI-NA), a trade association representing 400-plus airports in the U.S. and Canada. She is the treasurer of the World Board of Airports Council International and in 2019 was appointed by the Secretary of the U.S. Department of Transportation to serve on the federal NextGen Advisory Committee. Most recently, Secretary Elaine Chao named her to another federal board: the Women in Aviation Advisory Board.

Locally, McGraw’s service includes an appointment to the Kentucky Economic Development Partnership Board and a seat on Fifth Third Bank’s Advisory Board.

A graduate of the University of Pittsburgh School of Law, McGraw holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Duquesne University.

Ross Emerson, 2019-2020 NKYP Chair and Manager, CPA with VonLehman CPA & Advisory Firm, said McGraw’s recognition follows her service of as the head behind “incredible” change at CVG.

“Changes, like introducing low-cost carriers and fostering the growth of DHL and securing the Amazon development deal, have built up our region to make it a competitive place to work and play in a global environment,” said Emerson. “In doing this, Candace is helping our community attract and retain young talent to our area, which will pay dividends for the Tri-State for years to come. She has been a tremendous partner for NKYP and the NKY Chamber, and we offer our sincere congratulations to Candace on this award for her tireless efforts in making the Tri-State area a truly wonderful place to build a career.”

The 2020 NGLAs will be broadcast free of charge on July 16 from 3 to 4 p.m. Visit www.nkychamber.com/ngla to register.

The 2020 NGLAs are presented by St. Elizabeth Healthcare. NGLA Award Sponsors include CTI Clinical Trial and Consulting Services and VonLehman CPA & Advisory Firm.

2019-2020 NKYP sponsors include Presenting Sponsor MCM CPAs & Advisors LLP; and Supporting Sponsors: Analytics That Profit, Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport, Gatton College of Business and Economics at the University of Kentucky and Wiseway Supply.

