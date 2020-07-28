CVG economic impact continues to grow; more are ready to fly again — and they can ‘fly healthy’















Northern Kentucky-Cincinnati International Airport (CVG) is weathering the coronavirus storm through expertise, good management, focus, and keeping the airport facility safe and healthy.

The numbers show a growing economic impact on the region.

Here are some major talking points:





• Tri-State region showing readiness to fly again: In June, CVG’s passenger traffic increased 117% over May 2020. As travel demand recovers, CVG is working with its airline partners on opportunities to restart flights and add frequencies.



• Frontier boosting service for local passengers: Frontier Airlines announced it would expand service at CVG with increased flight frequency and restored flights to popular destinations. You can learn the specifics here.



• Fly healthy: CVG CEO, Candace McGraw, recently walked the terminal and concourses with Kathrine Nero to show passengers what to expect when they return to the airport. You can watch the video here and learn how to fly healthy and safe by clicking here.



• CVG’s Chief Innovation Officer, Brian Cobb, was also featured in a recent Forbes article related to flying healthy: Return of the Airport: What Airports Invest in to Survive Covid-19



• Cargo operations continue to have a critical impact: In June, 160,076 tons of cargo were handled at CVG — up 60.6% from June 2019. Year to date, CVG has handled 697,301 tons of cargo.



• CVG’s economic impact increases to $6.8 billion: The airport completed an updated economic impact study based on year-end 2018 data, which showed a total annual impact of nearly $6.8 billion – a 54% increase over the $4.4 billion impact in 2015.

