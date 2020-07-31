Covington will hold a census party — grill-out and ice cream — at the Latonia Dari-Crest 4-7 p.m. today















The Covington Census Committee’s next stop?

Dari-Crest Ice Cream in Latonia, where anybody who fills out the Census form during a grill-out on Friday evening will receive a swag bag and tasty Dari-Crest treats “to go”: foot-long hot dogs, hamburgers, chips, soft drinks and ice cream.

The “Census Grill-Out & Ice Cream Event” will take place 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the store, at 3024 Madison Ave. just south and west of the Latonia Terrace housing complex.

“We’re on a mission to make sure every person in Covington is counted for the 2020 federal Census, and it’s vitally important that we succeed,” said Covington Vice Mayor Michelle Williams, who is leading the City’s effort.

Volunteers will be at the party to help people fill out the form on their phones. It only takes a few minutes to fill out, and all information is confidential.

Filling out the form is required by law, but logistical problems related to the COVID-19 pandemic has severely depressed participation, particularly in some areas of Covington.

Having an accurate count is especially critical, Williams said, since about 13 percent of the City’s budget comes from direct federal funding that’s allocated based on population counts. That money is spent on things like emergency home repairs, down payment assistance for first-time homebuyers, first-year rent help for small businesses, park renovation, road repair, and neighborhood-specific police patrols.

The grill-out is one of a number of events being held around Covington the last few months to support the Census.

Sponsors and partners for Friday’s party are Dari-Crest, Bean Haus Coffee Shop & Bakery, the Housing Authority of Covington, and Read Ready Covington literacy initiative.