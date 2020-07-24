Covington schools to reopen with ‘hybrid model,’ in-person 2 days a week for students, remote learning















The Covington Board of Education approved on Thursday a reopening plan for Covington Independent Public Schools.

Because of COVID-19, Covington will begin school on September 1 in an unprecedented way.

The board approved a Hybrid Model, which includes in-person and remote learning. The district plan calls for a soft launch — 50 percent of the students will attend in-person classes on Mondays and Tuesdays and the other half to attend on Thursdays and Fridays.

During the three days students are at home, they will engage in remote learning. The district will use this model for five weeks and then assess the plan to determine if it meets the needs of students and staff.

In addition, parents who are not comfortable with sending their children to school can select a remote learning only option. The students/parents must complete an application and commit to a semester or least 18 weeks of remote learning before making changes.

Superintendent Alvin Garrison said the district evaluated several models for reopening and did not find one that addresses all the instructional, operational and logistical challenges of the district.

However, he said this plan allows students to return to school, receive in-person instruction with teachers and spend time with classmates in classrooms that are not overly crowded.

“We just want to do what’s best for our students and staff,” Garrison said. “We have taken into account the many perspectives of our families and staff, but most importantly, we examined the plan through the lens of equity and the health and safety of our 3,800 students and 600 staff members.”



Should circumstances change, Covington will revisit plans and will follow the guidance of the Kentucky Department of Education. Additional information about the reopening plan is on the district’s website.