Covington prohibiting on-street parking near George Rogers Clark Park downtown due to large gatherings















Covington is prohibiting on-street parking between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. for the time being on streets near George Rogers Clark Park in the Historic Licking Riverside Neighborhood.

The ban does not apply to residents of the neighborhood who have a residential parking permit.

The City is instituting the rule because of the large crowds that have been gathering late into the night at the park, across the street on benches, and on surrounding streets in violation of public health guidelines related to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Federal and state health directives have made it clear that the gathering of large groups in close proximity is dangerous to the public’s health, and the recent surge in COVID-19 cases in Kentucky is bearing that out,” City Manager David Johnston said.

The new restrictions – laid down through an executive order signed Wednesday by Mayor Joe Meyer – also reminds the public that City parks are open only from dawn until dusk. The order can be read HERE.

It builds upon previous executive orders that limited the use of City parks during the pandemic.

The parking restriction begins Friday and is effective until Oct. 31, unless rescinded earlier.

It applies to these streets:

All of Riverside Drive.

2nd Street, from Riverside Place to Shelby Street.

All of Shelby Street.

All of Kennedy Street.

Garrard Street, from Riverside Drive to 2nd Street.

All of Riverside Place.

The City of Covington