Community Action Agencies across Kentucky accepting LIHEAP summer cooling applications















Community Action Agencies across the state are now accepting applications for the new Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) Summer Cooling Program. Designed to help offset the cost of higher electric bills due to rising temperatures, the program is the network’s latest resource to help families during the COVID-19 public health crisis.

Applications will be accepted through Oct. 31 or until funds are depleted.

The LIHEAP Summer Cooling Program is separated into two components, Subsidy and Crisis, to assist with electric cost. Eligible households can apply for one or both components and participation in prior LIHEAP programs will not affect a household’s eligibility. Households must meet eligibility requirements, including income guidelines.

The Subsidy component provides households one-time benefit ranging from $50 to $200 depending on income levels and housing category. The Crisis component is available to eligible households who demonstrate a home energy crisis situation.Crisis benefits will cover the minimum needed to alleviate the crisis not to exceed $600. Households can reapply each time they experience a crisis situation until they reached their maximum benefit. Applicants are encouraged to contact their local Community Action office for specific application instructions.

“Kentuckians are already under financial pressure from the effects of COVID-19. Now as summer temperatures rise their increasing cooling bills will add to that burden,” said Roger McCann, executive director of Community Action Kentucky. “I’m thankful that through our partnership with the Cabinet for Health and Family Services, we were able to offer this summer cooling program to provide relief at this crucial time.”

Community Action Kentucky administers LIHEAP in partnership with the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services who receive the funding as a pass-through block grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. More information about resources provided by Community Action Agencies and a listing of LIHEAP outreach offices can be found at the Community Action Kentucky website at www.CAPKY.org.

From Community Action Agencies