College notebook: Former UK star Anthony Epps joins NKU women’s basketball staff as assistant

Former University of Kentucky guard Anthony Epps has joined the Northern Kentucky University women’s basketball program as an assistant coach.

After a distinguished prep career that included a state championship at Marion County High School in 1993, Epps played four years at UK. He was a member of UK’s 1996 NCAA national championship team and also served as a team captain on the 1997 Final Four squad.

“We are absolutely thrilled Coach Epps decided to join our family at Northern Kentucky University,” said NKU head coach Camryn Whitaker. “I had the privilege of coaching Anthony’s daughter, Makayla, at the University of Kentucky and can’t wait to have him alongside helping lead our talented group of young women. His playing experience at a championship level, knowledge of the game and ability to coach and develop players will help our team reach another level.”

Most recently, Epps was the boys basketball head coach at Campbellsville High School, where he led the team to the 5th Region All-A Tournament championship.

UK posted a 124-19 record in his four seasons as a player, and Epps still ranks in the top 10 in four different statistical categories for Kentucky. He is second all-time in career assists (544).

NKU posted a 20-12 overall record last season. The Norse were 12-6 in the Horizon League.

NKU MEN HONORED: The NKU men’s basketball squad collected the NABC Team Academic Excellence Award for the third year in a row. In addition, Dantez Walton, Paul Djoko and Tre Cobbs were named to the Honors Court for their individual efforts in the classroom.

As a team, the Norse posted a 3.12 team GPA in the fall and followed with a 3.41 mark in the spring, averaging 3.27 for the academic year.

Walton added yet another accolade to his distinguished career as a Norse. Not only is this his second straight NABC Honors court distinction, but Walton was also named the Horizon League Winter Scholar Athlete of the Season after earning back-to-back nods on the league’s all-academic team.

Walton was an All-Horizon League third-team member, averaging team-highs in scoring (16.1 points per game) and rebounding (7.3 rpg). He graduated this spring with a 3.68 GPA as an Organizational Leadership major.

THOMAS MORE PLAYERS RECOGNIZED: Four Thomas More men’s basketball players — Garren Bertsch, Braden Connor, Luke Rudy and Keegan Saben — have been named to the NABC Honors Court.

Bertsch played in 32 games and averaged 10.7 points and 3.5 rebounds per game. He shot 52.3 percent from the field, including 40.6 percent (52-of-128) from 3-point range.

Connor appeared in 26 games for the Saints. He dished out 18 assists and collected six steals. Rudy started 32 games for the Saints and averaged 12.8 points and 4.4 rebounds per contest. He shot 43.1 percent from the field, including 39.9 percent (105-of-263) from 3-point range.

Saben played in 22 games and averaged 10.7 points and 3.0 rebounds per contest. He shot 55.7 percent from the field.

The Saints posted a 26-7 record and finished the season ranked No. 18 nationally in the NAIA poll.

(Information compiled from NKU Athletics Communications, Thomas More and staff reports)