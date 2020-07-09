City of Dayton celebrates Taqueria Nogal opening on Sixth Avenue with ribbon-cutting ceremony















Taqueria Nogal is the new food truck that just opened at 614 Sixth Avenue in Dayton, while their future “brick and mortar” storefront is under construction.

Taqueria Nogal is owned by Valeriano Nogal and his sister-in-law Lidia Domingo. They have been operating their food trucks in Newport since September 2019 before deciding to relocate to Dayton. The Taqueria Nogal food truck has been generating raves around the region, and now they’re preparing to open Taqueria Nogal as a stand-alone restaurant at 524 Sixth Avenue this fall.

Taqueria Nogal serves burritos, tacos, generously sized tortas, and quesadillas with meat options including pollo (chicken), pastor (pork), asada (beef) and lengua (tongue). They also feature daily specials like their popular “elotes locos,” a Mexican street corn on a stick, and tamales.

Check out their facebook page for their daily specials at https://www.facebook.com/taquieria.nogal.

“Taqueria Nogal joins our growing list of new restaurants that have been attracted to Dayton through our Commercial Community Advantage Program. There is a lot of excitement in community about all the new businesses opening in Dayton, and we look forward to have even more ribbon cuttings in the near future,” said Dayton Mayor Ben Baker.

For more information on the City of Dayton’s Commercial Community Advantage Program (CCAP) visit: http://www.daytonky.com/visitors/economic-development/ or contact Dayton’s Economic Development Director Robert Yoder at (859) 491-1600 or via email at ryoder@daytonky.com.

From City of Dayton