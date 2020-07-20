Cincinnati Children’s purchases medical office building it occupies in Thomas More Office Park















The City of Crestview Hills announced the recent purchase of the medical office building at 2765 Chapel Place in the Thomas More Office Park by Cincinnati Children’s Medical Center.

Cincinnati Children’s has operated their Northern Kentucky Outpatient Center at this location for the past 15 years and recently decided to purchase the property.

“Our staff and patients love this convenient location and the hospitality of the community,” said Ami Blackburn, coordinator of operations for the Crestview Hills site.

David Kramer, councilmember and chair of the city’s Economic Development Committee said, “The City of Crestview Hills has a great partnership with Cincinnati Children’s Medical Center and we are very proud that they chose our community for further investment. Cincinnati Children’s has been an outstanding corporate citizen in our City.”