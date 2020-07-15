Campbell planning and zoning approves plans for Memorial Point at Beverly Hills Supper Club site















The Campbell County Planning and Zoning Commission voted Tuesday evening to approve plans for Memorial Point, a mixed-use residential development planned on the site of the former Beverly Hills Supper Club.

After taking more than three hours of testimony, the Commission voted unanimously in favor of a zone change and a conditional use permit that moves the project forward and recommends that it be given final approval by the City of Southgate.

The project – a joint venture of Ashley Builders Group and Vision Realty – will include memorials to the victims of the 1977 fire that claimed 165 lives.

The development plan is scheduled to be considered for final approval by Southgate City Council at its Aug. 5 meeting.

The $65 million project includes 89 single-family homes, 100 to 200 luxury apartments and a for-profit assisted living facility of 79 residential units.

