CABVI’s annual Yes You Can 5k walk/run will be ‘virtual’ — participate safely anytime Aug. 8-9















CABVI (Cincinnati Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired) will host its 21st Annual Yes You Can 5K Walk/Run to support services for people with vision loss Saturday, August 8-Sunday August 9.

This year, CABVI will ensure the safety of participants by making the event a virtual experience.

This means participants can walk or run anytime and anywhere they choose.

In order to be considered for a medal, the only requirement is that times must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, August 9.

The event can be held anywhere participants choose, whether that is on a treadmill, street, or trail — the freedom is theirs to choose.

This also gives people the opportunity to run the 5K anytime they want, whether it’s the morning, afternoon, or evening.

Of course, CABVI’s fundraising event will include walkers and runners who are blind or visually impaired using dog guides or sighted guides as well as people with other physical challenges.

There will be award categories including top walkers and runners who are blind or visually impaired as well as wheelchair participants.

The event’s Diamond sponsor is OXO International; Platinum sponsors: Clarkson Eyecare, HORAN, iHerb, and Zeta Sigma Chapter of Delta Gamma at Northern Kentucky University.