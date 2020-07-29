Business briefs: BenchMark opens clinic, Frisch’s adds plant sausage, Graeter’s has birthday special















BenchMark opens third clinic

BenchMark Physical Therapy has opened its third outpatient clinic in Northern Kentucky at 2501 Dixie Highway.

The clinic offers outpatient orthopedic physical therapy, including manual therapy, injury prevention, return to performance and total joint replacement programs.

Appointments are available from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. The clinic can be reached at 859-331-1179.

Clinic director Danny Bartlett earned a doctor of physical therapy degree from Marymount University. He is certified in dry needling and in spinal manipulative therapy.

BenchMark also operates area clinics in Florence and Union.

BenchMark is part of the Upstream Rehabilitation family of clinical care, offering access to care within 24 hours and works with all insurance types.

Frisch’s adds plant sausage to menu



Frish’s Big Boy is among the first in the nation to add Impossible Sausage Made from Plants to its breakfast menu.

Impossible Sausage is a seasoned, juicy, savory patty that continues to “add healthier, more sustainable options” to the menu, said Jason Vaughn, president and CEO of Frisch’s.

Graeter’s celebrates Ice Cream Month, 150th birthday

Graeter’s Ice Cream, family-owned craft ice cream maker since 1870, is celebrating its 150th birthday with a special ice cream flavor and a limited edition birthday donut, all coinciding with National Ice Cream Month.

Its new Birthday Cake ice cream is a celebratory blend of cake pieces and sprinkles in cake batter ice cream. You can find it a the scoop shops, online, and at certain area groceries. The limited-edition birthday cake flavored donuts, fully glazed, iced with rainbow sprinkles inside and out, is available at select scoop shops.