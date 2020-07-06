Brother says Rep. John ‘Bam’ Carney marks six months in hospital care, making progress















By Mark Maynard

Kentucky Today

Kentucky House Majority Floor Leader John “Bam” Carney, who has been hospitalized for six months from a severe battle with pancreatitis, continues to make slow and steady improvement, his brother said last week in a Facebook post.

Mark Carney said his brother was moved to Kindred at Jewish Hospital and the move is good in that they allow one visitor a day, but that designated visitor can stay for up to eight hours.

“This changed just started yesterday (June 29) and I know it is going to be helpful for Bam and many other patients and families as well,” his brother wrote. “Kelly (Mark Carney’s wife) was our designated visitor today and she was able to be there for him during his physical therapy and cheer him on.”

Mark Carney said his wife was amazed at how much the stomach wound had improved. She even took a photograph of him sitting up in bed and reading the newspaper.

Bam Carney went to the emergency room at a local hospital in Campbellsville in late December and was transferred to Norton Hospital in Louisville the same day. He was diagnosed “as a very sick man with pancreatitis,” his brother wrote on Facebook at the time, and he had several surgeries.

Mark Carney said Ethan, one of Bam’s sons, also visited his father. Ethan sent family a video of Bam using the television remote and washing his face, neck and forehead by himself. “There are all little things that we take for granted but it has been so good to see some of Bam’s strengths come back to him,” his brother wrote.

Mark Carney said there’s still a long road ahead for the popular politician who has served in the Kentucky House of Representatives since 2009.

“We rejoice in the progress and ask for your continued prayers as medically Bam still has three drains coming from his stomach, a feeding tube, wounds from belly and bottom that continue to heal and the occasional bout with depression as anxiety from being down for so long,” his brother wrote. “Thank you so much for lifting Bam and our family up as we continue down this road. We also ask that you continue to join us in giving God the praise and glory for all He has done and will continue to do.”