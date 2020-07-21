Boone Judge/Executive Gary Moore sworn in as president of the National Association of Counties















Boone County Judge/Executive Gary Moore was sworn in as president of the National Association of Counties (NACo) at the conclusion of NACo’s 85th Annual Business Meeting Monday.

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell performed the swearing-in ceremony.

“I am honored to lead the National Association of Counties as we face historic opportunities along with tremendous challenges,” Moore said. “The work of America’s counties is more important than ever, especially as we face the current public health and economic crisis.”

In his inaugural remarks, Moore outlined his presidential priority, the LEAD (Leadership, Education, Action and Development) initiative. Through this focus, he hopes to enrich the public’s understanding of county government, equip county officials with new and enhanced leadership skills, encourage up-and coming stars in the county workforce and inspire young people to pursue county public service opportunities.

“It is a critical time, but it is our time. It is time for America’s county officials to lead,” Moore said.

Active in NACo since 2012, Moore previously served as chair of NACo’s Transportation Policy Steering Committee and its Environment, Energy and Land Use Policy Steering Committee. He also served as co-chair of the National City-County Task Force on the Opioid Epidemic and is the executive liaison to NACo’s Rural Action Caucus Steering Committee.

Moore has deep roots in public service and county government. From the time of his childhood, Moore’s father served as deputy sheriff and sheriff of Pendleton County. Moore was first elected judge/executive of Boone County in 1998. His tenure as the county’s chief elected official parallels a distinguished career in the private sector.

Moore is the past chairman of the St. Elizabeth Healthcare Board of Trustees and has served on the Kentucky Association of Counties Executive Committee the past four years, including as president this year.

NACo’s Annual Business Meeting was held virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic. More than 1,000 county leaders and partners from across the country participated.