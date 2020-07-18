Big Lots holding grand opening of Bellevue store on July 25, rolling out its new format















Big Lots will hold a grand opening of its newly remodeled store in Bellevue on July 25.

This store will reflect a new format, which is part of a broader initiative of bringing savings with surprises in every re-designed aisle while offering trustworthy value and friendly service. Plus, July 25 through Aug. 1, customers will receive a coupon for $10 off $40 upon check out to use towards a future Big Lots purchase.

“We are excited to introduce our new store format to Bellevue,” said Joice Wirkus, senior vice president, marketing at Big Lots. “This redesign brings to life our new brand traits and showcases our assortment of affordable solutions in Furniture, Seasonal, Home, Food, and Consumables. We carry big brands like Broyhill, Sealy, and Ashley Furniture in addition to household essentials like Charmin, Clorox, Tide, Frito-Lay, Coca-Cola, and Pepsi. We are also very proud to serve alongside the Bellevue community and want our customers to know that we are continuing to invest in bringing them the best shopping experience.”

The newly renovated store, located at 15th East 6th St., Bellevue, will be a showcase for the continued roll-out of a new store layout and design across all Big Lots stores, both in new builds as well as in redesigns at existing locations.