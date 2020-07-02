Beshear talks of ‘test of a lifetime’ and reports 220 new COVID-19 cases, seven deaths















Gov. Andy Beshear reported 220 new COVID cases and seven deaths as of Wednesday afternoon.

“Kentuckians have risen to the challenge as heroes in this test of a lifetime,” said Beshear. “You continue to put others first, even if it means a little inconvenience and discomfort. And as we’ve seen from other states experiencing spikes in cases right now, rising to the challenge is our only option.

“We simply cannot overwhelm our hospital system and risk the lives of our frontline health care professionals who have already sacrificed so much.

The state now totals at least 15,842 coronavirus cases and 572 deaths.

“We’ve got to keep these case numbers under control,” said Beshear. “We’re doing a good job, but we’ve got to work even harder. We can’t let our guard down when an invisible enemy is still out there.”

The deaths reported Wednesday include an 89-year-old woman from Fayette County; an 88-year-old man from Jackson County; a 63-year-old woman and 86- and 97-year-old men from Jefferson County; a 54-year-old man from Oldham County; and a 94-year-old woman from Shelby County.

“Each one of these folks was special. Each one of them won’t get to see their friends, their neighbors, their kids and grandkids anymore,” said Beshear. “We cannot let this become the new normal. I’m heartbroken for these families.”

For additional information, including up-to-date lists of positive cases and deaths, as well as breakdowns of coronavirus infections by county, race and ethnicity, click here.