Beshear reports largest single-day total (979) of new COVID-19 cases on Sunday; 30 are kids under 5















Gov. Andy Beshear on Sunday announced the largest single-day total of new COVID-19 cases in the Commonwealth — 979 cases — and warned that Kentuckians could face dire days ahead without renewed efforts by everyone to rein in the spread of the virus.

Thirty of the new cases were children 5-years-old and younger.

There were three new deaths Sunday.

These numbers bring state totals to 23,161 cases and 670 deaths.

“We have got to defeat this virus. We are at war and we are in the trenches,” said Beshear. “I have faith and I have trust in the people of Kentucky. But today and in the days ahead we’ve got to do a whole lot better. We’re going to have to take some more action.”

“We typically have limited reporting on Sunday which makes today’s record-setting number of positives particularly alarming,” said Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Department for Public Health. “In the interest of accuracy, we are going to reach out and confirm results with some of the major labs. Even so, this surge in positive cases is a shocking wake-up call. Kentucky has flattened the curve before and it must act immediately and decisively to flatten it again. Please, wear your mask and socially distance.”

“This ought to be a wake-up call for everybody. This is a rough day for the commonwealth,” said Beshear. “Thirty children under five who have tested positive. Thirty families whose parents and caregivers are hurting more than anything we can imagine.”

The deaths reported Sunday include a 67-year-old woman from Clark County; a 74-year-old woman from Jefferson County; and a 58-year-old man from Oldham County.

“Today we’ve lost three individuals, all far too young,” said Beshear.

For additional information, including up-to-date lists of positive cases and deaths, as well as breakdowns of coronavirus infections by county, race and ethnicity, click here.