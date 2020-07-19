Beshear reports 583 new COVID cases, 9 deaths; ‘it’s a dangerous time and we have to be careful’















Gov. Andy Beshear reported on Saturday that there were 583 new cases of COVID in Kentucky and 9 new deaths. This is the second-highest number of cases reported in a single day in the Commonwealth. They bring totals to 222,184 cases and 667 deaths.

“Take care of each other. Wear facial coverings. Stay six feet apart. Do all of the things we need to do. We know how to beat COVID-19,” said Gov. Beshear.

“Let’s come together. I know we’re going to get through this. I’m counting on you and I’m proud of you. It’s go-time and let’s get it done right now.

“That means this is a dangerous time and it can’t be explained away by our increase in tests,” said Gov. Beshear. “We’ve got to be careful. We’ve got to make sure that we are wearing our facial coverings, because today’s cases are a reflection of 14 days ago before we mandated those. This is what it’s going to take if we want to save our economy and save lives and get our kids back in school, it’s really that simple.”

The deaths reported Saturday include a 93-year-old woman from Jefferson County; three women, ages 78, 80 and 81, and two men, ages 83 and 96, from Logan County; an 88-year-old woman from Shelby County; a 64-year-old man from Simpson County; and a 76-year-old woman from Warren County.

As of Saturday, there have been at least 529,481 coronavirus tests performed in Kentucky. The positivity rate currently stands at 4.66%. At least 6,824 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

“Consistency is incredibly important as we strive to avoid straining our health system,” said Steven Stack, M.D., commissioner of the Department for Public Health. “Weekends offer additional opportunities to socialize and go out in public. If you do, practice Healthy at Home and Healthy at Work guidelines. Wear a face covering. Maintain a social distance of at least six feet from people outside your household. Wash your hands. And, if a contact tracer calls, please answer. These steps get us back to work, school and play.”

Retailers, elected officials support statewide face coverings mandate

Yesterday, the Governor highlighted many national retailers and small businesses that are now requiring customers to wear masks while shopping in order to protect the health and safety of all customers and staff members.

Kroger, a partner in the Commonwealth’s testing efforts, announced their decision on Wednesday.

Local elected officials like Harlan County Judge-Executive Dan Mosley have also shared their support.

“Masks disappeared like melted snow prior to this week. I’ve been encouraged to see near 100% compliance since Gov. Beshear implemented what was needed to protect our people,” Judge-Executive Mosley said. “With 85 new cases in one week in our county, compared to 40 over the last four months, we owe it to our loved ones to try even harder. Just like many of us own a weapon to protect our families from intruders into our homes, a mask is our weapon to keep the coronavirus from intruding into our lives as well. I appreciate the Governor giving us this tool to protect the people we love.”

In other COVID-19 news, Kentucky Health News reported:

▪ Counties with the most new cases as of Friday were Jefferson, 83; Fayette, 40; Warren, 29; Madison, 18; Kenton, 17; Boone and Hardin, 16 each; Hopkins, 15; Campbell, Christian and Daviess 14 each; Jessamine, 11; Casey and Oldham, 10 each; Bell and Ohio, 9 each; Graves and Laurel, 8 each; Butler, Clay and Franklin, 7; and Barren, 6.

▪ African Americans’ percentage of deaths has declined a bit, to 14.8 percent of the state’s total, but “still disproportional” to their 8.4% of the state’s population, Beshear noted.

▪ Long-term-care facilities, which have accounted for about 65% of Kentucky’s COVID-19 deaths, have 25 more residents and 17 employees with the virus, and one more death, Beshear said. Four more facilities have at least one case.

▪ Beshear said four more child-care facilities have been connected to a case, and two more employees and two children have tested positive.

▪ Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, is urging governors and mayors to “be as forceful as possible” to get people to wear face coverings, CNN reports.